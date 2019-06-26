The introduction of the fourth Gozo Channel ferry has been described as a success by the Gozo Tourism Association, which said it has substantially improved the sea connectivity between Malta and Gozo.

Thanks to the new ferry, the Nicolaus, during summer Gozo Channel is operating 74 trips daily between the islands, 37 trips from Mġarr to Ċirkewwa and 37 trips from Ċirkewwa to Mġarr. This frequency of crossings translates into an average of 1.54 trips per hour from both ends.

RELATED STORIES Fourth Gozo ferry plan on the rocks

Basing itself on feedback from its members, it said that the improvement was noticeable at all times of the day but especially during the weekends, with no significant ques at the marshalling areas, either in Mġarr or Ċirkewwa.

“Although the fourth ferry poses on-board accessibility hitches, it is evident that its introduction was a must in the inter-island connectivity.”

The Gozo Tourism Association said it was looking forward to the re-introduction of the helicopter service, due in the coming months.

Gozo Channel leased the vessel from an international company, for the summer months. The ship has a capacity of up to 1,000 passengers and 150 vehicles.