The local esports community will be looking forward to another season of the BOV ePremier League, as the Malta Football Association announced the league kickstarts again in January.

The tournament, in which players represent current Maltese Premier League clubs, is in its fourth season and will lead to international qualifiers for the FIFA 23 Global Series – a worldwide competition that pits against each other professional eSports players competing for both prize money and ranking.

Players will be aiming to overcome title holder Luke Bartolo (LukeBartolo99) as the Sliema Wanderers representative took last season’s honours after a tense finale which saw him and Sta Lucia player Gianluca Sant head to extra time in the second leg of the final due to a 2-2 aggregate result in normal time.

