Today’s readings: Isaiah 7, 10-14; Romans 1, 1-7; Matthew 1, 18-25

The question of major concern in religions like Judaism and Christianity since their inception has been the way God manifests Himself and how to grasp the signs of His manifestation. Strictly speaking, God is not a given in the history of mankind. For example, our times are predominantly marked as post-Christian precisely because today, what has become a most palpable truth for us is that God is dead.

The death of God, proclaimed in the 19th century by the fathers of secularisation, has been certified, at least judging from how God figures as inspiring and integrating factor in our styles of living. God is undoubtedly still an integral part of the cultural legacy we have received from the past and which to some extent we still keep alive. But many a time that is only the dead faith of the living.

Our challenge as believers is to discern the footprints of the living God whom we believe has entered history to redeem it. It continues to be a major challenge for our faith to discern the signs of his manifestation and to discover how the living God can still shape our daily living.

The Scriptures today, on the eve of Christmas, underline emphatically the truth that God is with us even if His presence is overshadowed by our noisy and busy lives. There is so much that buries God in the culture we breathe and in the way we live. Yet God continues to be there, not in spite of the hurdles we face but thanks to them. Ignoring the signs of His presence robs our existence of a more whole dimension to life. Attending to His presence can make a world of difference.

Etty Hillesum died in Auschwitz at the age of 28 and her diaries and letters were published under the title An Interrupted Life. She writes: “There is a really deep well inside us. And in it dwells God. Sometimes I am there, too. But more often, stones and grit block the well, and God is buried beneath. Then He must be dug out again.”

In late eighth century BCE, the context of Isaiah’s first reading today, the survival of David’s dynasty, so intimately linked with God’s promises, was threatened. The small kingdom of Judah was under attack and King Ahaz was desperately waiting for a sign that God would keep His promise. He decided to go to Assyria for help but the prophet strongly advised against because for him it was not through power politics that the dynasty was to be saved.

Isaiah gave the assurance that there will be a sign and that sign will be the birth of a son whose name will be ‘God is with us’. God gives tangible signs. In the gospel text St Matthew refers back to this same sign pointing to the birth of Jesus.

Though Mary was bethrothed to Joseph, it was through the Holy Spirit that the promise materialised. God alone can initiate something that is radically new in history and in us. God changes history, but He does it through us. His presence is a gift, so it is not about understanding but about accepting and being grateful.

Even today, as at the time of Ahaz and the time Jesus was born in Bethlehem, we are quite concerned about our future as Christians and about the future of faith. Faith goes far beyond what is cultural and what is passed as legacy from one generation to another.

God’s birth in time and space takes many diverse forms. As the Christmas narrative demonstrates, He comes gently, and His presence in our lives is never threatening.

What this same narrative highlights and what is so surprising about His way of intervening is that He makes His presence felt through flesh and blood normal people like you and me, like Mary and Joseph. It is always our response in faith that makes us discover that He is God with us. The more we respond to His gentle touch the more His presence becomes tangible. We have the power to block or unblock His presence.

His presence in history is as fragile as we humans can be fragile. St Paul in the second reading from Romans speaks of “the obedience of faith” which is not to be taken as obedience in the usual meaning we give to the term. Obedience to His presence here means the response of love to a love that embraces our being. It is a surrendering to a love that heals and that corrects in us whatever is distorting of our true nature.

The basic message of Christmas is not about peace on earth, that peace which we so often become weary of just mentioning. It is rather a message about what the Spirit of God can kick off in us, in the depths of our hearts, at times even against all our expectations.

We tend to live calculating too much. We calculate what to give, what to expect, how we are accepted or rejected. God’s embracing love is unconditional, it is a gift that can strengthen our fragility, make us less vulnerable, and manifest that God is really with us.