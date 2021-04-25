Acts 4, 8-12; 1 John 3, 1-2; John 10, 11-18

The modern age emerged as wonderfully rationalistic and scientific – amazing and fascinating science makes us explore new realities and appreciate the web of life. Yet, as Richard Rohr writes in The Wisdom Pattern, “reading reality simply through the paradigm of science, reason, and technological advancement has not served us well”.

With all the advances made, and for which we are thankful, a sense of alienation and anxiety persists, and, if not addressed, can be destructive of the essence itself of humanity. With so many promises of a caring society, something fundamental still seems lacking.

It is this void that this fourth Sunday of Easter addresses. In the gospel we have the iconic discourse on Jesus as the Good Shepherd with the all-time significant distinction bet­ween the hired and the good shepherd.

Then in one of the major post-Easter apostolic interventions in Acts, Peter addresses the rulers and the elders of the people of Israel who were questioning the healing of a crippled man. Peter tells them it was only by the name of Jesus whom they had crucified and who was alive “that this man is able to stand up perfectly healthy”. Jesus had been rejected by the rulers and the religious authorities but is now being proclaimed by Peter as the keystone, the only name by which we can be saved. The cure of bad religion is good religion, not no religion.

We live in times of a double transition, looking forward to exit from the pandemic havoc and to enter a sort of desired normalcy from the heavy shadows that have marked our political and social life in the last months and years. Like the cripple begging Peter, we badly need to recover, to stand up on our feet, to be a healthy nation, morally and socially.

But how can we recover, and what is the key to the resolution of a life in transition? Faith, and a right mind, should make us rethink how we got here and the way forward. In the second reading St John writes: “Think of the love that the Father has lavished on us”. To believe is to affirm God’s tender care and love, and perhaps this is a most basic aspect of our faith we need to recover.

What distinguishes Jesus as the good shepherd is that “I know my own” and “I lay down my life for them”. He speaks of sheep scattered, in need of authentic leadership. We have been experiencing disruption on all levels and so we badly need good shepherds in society and the Church alike. We need leaders who put the interest of the people first.

The Economist observed that given the social upheaval consequent to the pandemic we need to beware what spirit will animate the 2020s all over the world. In what Pope Francis has named a throwaway culture, so many are crippled, enslaved, denied their dignity and unable to stand up on their own feet.

If we are indifferent to those on society’s margins, there cannot be peace, well-being, and harmony in the world. As long as greed continues to be a driving force in the world of politics, business and the economy, society itself will remain crippled and our future bleak. We all can see for ourselves the anger and alienation in huge sectors of society which will mark negatively and definitively the future of entire generations. Populist politicians who pose as healers of these social malaises are only hired shepherds.

We owe a serious rethinking to ourselves and the emergent generations which rightly feel scandalised by what we are passing on to them in spite of a cultural and religious patrimony we boasted of. The guidance or ‘shepherding’ in our society has to be collective and bottom-top, coming from those committed to inspire by words and deeds and halting the downward slide of public discourse which is deteriorating at all levels.