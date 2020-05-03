Today’s readings: Acts 2, 14.36-41; 1 Peter 2, 20-25; John 10, 1-10

The lockdown of our churches and the ban of all that brings us together as a community of believers has created a sense of being lost and of non-belonging. For some this may be purely out of habit. For many others it comes from a genuine desire of something deeply missed. What gives solace in all this is that God can never be pinned down to our exterior manifestations.

It is good that we long for what ultimately can fill the void in us. Yet the words of St Augustine are comforting particularly when in his Confessions, Book 10, he addresses God as an impassioned lover: “You shed your fragrance about me; I drew breath and now I gasp for your sweet odour. I tasted you and now I hunger and thirst for you. You touched me, and I am inflamed with love of your peace.” Augustine’s desire of God is a fervid response to God’s desire of Augustine. God is the other who seeks us out before we seek Him. We read in the Song of Songs how the anxious seeking is reversed into a being found. Our anxious longing is for the living God who never fades.

This hard and exceptional experience has also given us a taste of the life of entire communities of believers around the world who lack our luxuries in terms of sacramental practice. These were the salient issues dealt with last October in the Amazon Synod and for which the Church will in the near future be constrained to find a solution.

Back to our situation, a major challenge for our churches when the COVID-19 pandemic is over will surely be how to recover a true sense of community. It sounds very opportune to ask the same question in the first reading that the crowd posed to Peter: “What must we do?” The world is presently waging a war against an enemy for which there is no cure. The only cure for the moment is that we take good care of ourselves and of others.

‘Caring’ is the characteristic mostly highlighted in today’s gospel text from St John. “Anyone who enters through me will be safe,” says Jesus. Every fourth Sunday after Easter proposes Jesus as the good shepherd, and today’s text refers to him as the only safe entrance to pastures that nourish our hunger for wholeness.

True shepherds are always needed in the Church and society alike, in certain times more than in others. A true shepherd is someone we look up to, from whom we expect guidance, who inspires courage and hope. There are also false shepherds who Jesus warns us not to follow.

Our task is to discern one voice from the other, to know the voice of the true shepherd. In the second reading, Peter speaks of sheep gone astray: “but now you have come back to the shepherd and guardian of your souls”. The Lord is guardian of our souls but we need to know his voice and let ourselves be gently guided. It is easy to go astray, to enter into narratives that estrange us from our true selves.

At these times we are overwhelmed with social media. In real life you follow someone worthy of your trust; in virtual life ‘following’ is just a click away. People gauge their own popularity and following on the basis of clicks. Jesus is not a populist, and following him is not simply a ‘like’ click. We need to know his voice even when it tells the hard truth. What are we to do, given that there is still so much we need to discover about this voice which constantly provides the good guidance we badly need?