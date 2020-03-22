Today’s readings: 1 Samuel 16, 1.6-7.10-13; Ephesians 5, 8-14; John 9, 1-41.

Lent this year is very special. It will be a long Lent, probably even overshadowing Easter. What Lent is meant to do every year, this time round is being imposed on us all by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Lent is a privileged time of grace meant to lead us to the desert, in isolation, in a time of silence where we can listen to ourselves and to the feeble yet powerful voice of the Lord. But as life has become today, that seems no longer feasible.

This makes it more demanding on us this time not to be dispersive but rather to remain focussed on what is really happening because such an unprecedented experience can really reveal to us some deeper dimensions of our faith. Being with our own selves, having time to listen to the voice within, making time to read and contemplate, are luxuries many of us cannot even dream of. We are too busy to take care of ourselves.

This Sunday we are reading from St John’s gospel the marvellous chapter about the man born blind and healed by Jesus. Faced with evident signs many would still resist believing. In what probably is the harshest judgement ever, Jesus addresses the Pharisees, telling them that he came into this world so that “those without sight may see and those with sight turn blind”. Terrible words indeed.

These days most of us are concerned and surprised how this virus has disrupted our daily routines and we look forward to the day when we return to business as usual. Weird as it may sound, do we really believe it is the coronavirus that is disrupting?

Are we convinced life was meant to be hectic and chaotic and complex as it actually is becoming? Could it be that it is the life as we live it that has become too disruptive? Could what we are going through now, which has brought us to a halt, give us a better glimpse of what life can be like?

No one, until a few weeks ago, imagined we could suddenly be facing such a collective fear or that we could be brought to such a global standstill. There have been outbreaks of infectious diseases in history, but in the era of globalisation, coronavirus is assuming an epochal dimension.

COVID-19 is not only attacking the human organism, but it is also hitting at the core of our social and community life. And yet our major concern continues to be the ensuing economic recession, while we continue to ignore the social recession that has dominated our lives.

We have evolved and grown up to think we are invincible, thanks to giant steps forward in technology, biotechnology and artificial intelligence. Years ago, historian Yuval Noah Harari in his book Homo Deus looked to the future, and warned how global power might shift, as the principal force of evolution is replaced by intelligent design.

For decades now, the writing has been on the wall and multiple warning signs told us we were approaching the cliff edge. Signs that remain unheeded. I am not moralising. That’s the last thing I want to do at a moment like this. It is more an issue of facing facts, of acknowledging what is really threatening the essence of our existence.

Undoubtedly this is an extraordinary moment in the modern history of the globe and of the Church. It is also an unprecedented experience for Christian communities with a virtual liturgy and a virtual communion which leaves us dispersed and lonely. Maybe this is the right time and setting that posits us in the desert where we can at last be alone with our God.