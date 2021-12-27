A fourth man was taken to court on Monday to face charges in connection with a false kidnapping report which saw the police launch a nationwide hunt for the alleged victim.

The case took place earlier this month when Iranian national Mohammed Tahmasebi Ghareb Shiran called the prison’s spiritual director to say that he had been kidnapped by two men and a woman.

The man’s mother had received a ransom request and was told to send the money via Western Union to a Sarah Zammit.

It later turned out that the kidnapping had been staged and the whole story had been made up.

Police last Wednesday arraigned Shiran alongside Zammit and Jonathan Abela from whose Gzira flat the calls by the kidnapping ‘victim’ had allegedly been made.

Investigators said that the suspects had been taking drugs together at the flat when they hatched the fake kidnap plot.

Shiran registered an admission upon arraignment after telling the court that he wanted to change his life. He was handed a nine-month jail term.

Zammit and Abela pleaded not guilty and were remanded in custody.

On Monday police arraigned Glenn Busuttil, 44 of Attard. He too was accused of fabricating evidence, breaching a court-imposed treatment order issued in June 2019 as well as recidivism.

He pleaded not guilty.

His lawyer Ishmael Psaila did not make a request for bail at this stage, asking the court to recommend that prison authorities ensure that Busuttil receives medical help, having just undergone surgery.

The court upheld that request.

Inspector Stephen Gulia prosecuted.

Lawyer Ishmael Psaila was defence counsel.