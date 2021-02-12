The Aquatic Sports Association of Malta (ASA) will be hosting the fourth Time Trial for the 2020/2021 season on Saturday, February 13.

Races will take place at the National Swimming Pool in Tal-Qroqq from 10am onwards.

The third time trial which took place in January saw 174 swimmers representing seven clubs – Aqua Academy Exiles, Aquahub, Inspire Swimming Club, Marsaskala Sports Club, San Gilljan SW Elite, Sirens ASC and Sliema ASC – the latter club fielding the highest number of athletes and currently leading the team rankings.

