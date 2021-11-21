The 40th meeting of the year which was held Sunday afternoon at the Marsa Racetrack heralded the start of the Prix De Vincennes championship for French trotters registered in class Premier.

These heats were held on a long distance of 2640m. Sunday’s card consisted of ten races, all for trotters, which were all heats from various championships for French trotters.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta