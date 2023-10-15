Driven by Ludvic Ghigo, French Caid Sly won Sunday’s most important race at the Marsa Racetrack. This was open for class Premier trotters on a long distance of 2640m and formed part of the 44th meeting of the season consisting of eleven races all for trotters. Cliferty Calleja finished as the best driver with three wins.

Thirteen trotters participated in the class Premier race.

Venale (Paul Galea) was the fastest horse at first, opening a small lead from Italian newcomer Black In Black (Charles Camilleri) and Temon Your SM (Herman Mc Kay). However around 300m from the end Venale started to slow down and eventually was overtaken by Caid Sly (Ludvic Ghigo) which sealed its fourth win of the season by half length from Baladin Du Reynard (Noel Baldacchino) and Caprice De Cosse (Mario Fenech). Victory Wind (Joseph Cassar) ended in fourth place. The winner clocked an average time of 1.17.2” per kilometer.

