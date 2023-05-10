Fourth-year medical students in Malta will have the opportunity to serve at the Vatican’s Ospedale Pediatrico Bambino Gesù, known as the Vatican Hospital, and one of the best pediatric hospitals, as a result of an agreement to be signed in the coming days.

The agreement will strengthen bilateral relations between Malta and the Holy See.

This was stated by Prime Minister Robert Abela during a meeting at Castille with the secretary of the Vatican Cardinal Pietro Parolin, during which the Prime Minister also announced that Malta will be donating a pneumatometer to the Ambulatorio Madre Della Misericordia, a clinic for the poor set up by Pope Francis.

The two sides also discussed economic challenges, health, childcare, public transport and free education.

They also discussed the situation in Sudan and Libya and migration in the Mediterranean.