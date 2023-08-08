The parents of a girl who suffers from a rare genetic disorder for which there is no cure need one last push to purchase a robotic aid training system for the four-year-old.

Kate Ferriggi suffers from Tatton Brown Rahman Syndrome. The odds of her condition are one in seven million.

At four years, she weighs 25 kilos and is 118cm high.

Earlier this year, her parents Charmaine and Daniel told Times of Malta the girl needs three to four hours of therapy every day, costing €2,500 a month.

They recently flew to Poland for an intervention in her legs to help with her stability. They said the operation was a success, and she is now able to stand on her feet with the help of a walker for some minutes.

While there, Kate suffered respiratory issues and had to stay an additional week at the hospital.

The family managed to pull through with the financial and moral support of their relatives, friends, several individuals, private companies and NGOs.

They are just €9,000 short of the total of €45,000 required to buy the special walker.

“We’d like to see her become as independent as possible. The next step is buying her a robotic walker – both of which will come at great cost. The longer we wait, the worse she will get, so time is of the essence.”

You can help Charmaine and Daniel through BOV Pay or Revolut on 7905 1866 or 7953 6969, or also through BOV account under Charmaine Ferriggi: MT75VALL22013000000040023060799.

For more information about how to help visit puttinucares.org