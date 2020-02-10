One of Malta's best-known Jesuit priests and a pioneer in the teaching of psychology in Malta, Fr Alfred Darmanin, passed away on Monday evening.

"This evening we bade adieu to our dear Fr Alfred Darmanin SJ, a man of God and yet so human; intelligent and wise, a true friend and companion," the Jesuit Order said in a brief statement.

The University's Faculty for Social Wellbeing praised him as one of the biggest contributors to Psychology in Malta. "A true and reliable friend to many and a mentor to innumerable students, some serving as lecturers and administrators at our Faculty," it said.

Fr Darmanin studied at St. Albert College , Leuven University in Brussels, Gonzaga University in Washington, Gregoriana in Rome, Michigan State University in Michigan and Berkeley University in California. He had degrees in Mathematics, Philosophy, Theology and Psychology and introduced the first degree in Psychology at the University of Malta.

Fr Darmanin specialised in the psychology of leadership and conducted several training workshops for leaders both locally and abroad.

The Jesuits said funeral details will be announced shortly.