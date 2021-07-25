Dun Mikiel AttarD: Kif baqa’ fil-qalb ta’ dawk li ltaqgħu miegħu

by various authors

The Celts had the Druids, Siberia had its shamans and the Indians have the gurus. What about us in the Western world? Every society needs people to look up to and these individuals do not necessarily have to be in authority, since their very person would instil a sense of awe and respect.

Christianity boasts of its saints. On the island of Gozo, one of these ‘saintly men’ was Nadur priest Dun Mikiel Attard who lived from 1933 to 2004. His life was one rich texture of events, charitable deeds and ‘little miracles’.

Fr Michael Attard administering baptism at the Nadur basilica.

With the cause for his beatification having been opened in 2004 with the then Bishop of Gozo Mario Grech leading a concelebrated mass at Ta’ Pinu Sanctuary in Gozo, Dun Mikiel Attard began to receive greater appre­cia­tion from the public. The Maltese islands do not lack indi­viduals, both lay and ordained, whose cause for beatification has been opened.

The interesting thing about Dun Mikiel Attard is that during his lifetime he was spiritual director to the seminarians as well as to a good number of people who sought his counsel on a regu­lar basis. He was also a priest characterised by his missionary zeal and he made it a point to visit various continents to work in Third World countries and feel the real needs of the poorest of the poor. His mentors were St George Preca, founder of the Society of Christian Doctrine, and St Theresa of Calcutta.

The publication Dun Mikiel Attard. Kif baqa’ fil-qalb ta’ dawk li ltaqgħu miegħu is an anthology of writings consisting of essays, spiritual reflections, biographical sketches and homilies which centred on the sanctity of this diocesan priest who, even during his life, was revered as a saint by many. When in 1996 he became seriously ill, his offered himself as a victim to God, thus identifying himself entirely with the crucified Lord.

The book has introductions by both Cardinal Mario Grech and Bishop Anton Teuma who knew him very well and even referred to him as a spiritual advisor. Homilies and essays by the late Bishop Nikol Cauchi also feature in the book.

The publication is divided into 10 chapters and an appendix, has various photographs in full colour and gives prominence to certain quotations attributed to Dun Mikiel, some of which have even become iconic to the point of being quoted again in homilies by local priests in their day-to-day pastoral ministry. Some photos are featuring for the first time.

Love for the missions, working in youth ministry, a priest of the people and for the people, a contemplative soul and sharing in Christ’s cup of suffering are only some of the main subjects that are tackled in the book.

The title of the book, which can be translated as ‘Father Michael Attard: how he is still remembered by those who met him’, is a fitting tribute to a priest whose memory remains clear and alive in the minds of the many who knew him, met him or had the privilege of being spiritually guided by him.

Dun Mikiel Attard: Kif baqa’ fil-qalb ta’ dawk li ltaqgħu miegħu is published by Postulation for the Cause of Beatification and Canonisation of the Servant of God Fr Michael Attard, 2021