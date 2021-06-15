A day of prayer for the sanctification of Fra Grazzja Gauci, OSA, was recently held at the Augustinian church in Victoria.

Fra Grazzja was born in Għarb on February 9, 1911. After a long and very active life in the service of the Gospel and of the Christian formation of the people of God, Fra Grazzja died at Dar tal-Kleru, in Birkirkara, on February 8, 2005.

He was known for his simple, humble and holy life with the Algerian people with whom he lived for more than 40 years at the Maltese Augustinian mission of Hippo.

On the 200th anniversary of the Maltese Augustinian Province foundation, Fr Josef Sciberras, postulator general of the Order of Augustinian monks, submitted the request to the then Bishop of Gozo Mario Grech to open the process for the beatification and canonisation of Fra Grazzja. The tribunal to examine people who were listed as witnesses knowing Fra Grazzja was inaugurated on May 23, 2019.

The Augustinian Province has plans to bring the remains of Fra Grazzja to Gozo and bury them in a prominent place for the veneration of the public.