Fra’ John Edward Critien, a leading member of the Sovereign Military and Hospitaller Order of Malta, has died aged 73.

Critien was the first Maltese person to serve as Grand Prior of Rome and also the first non-noble to hold that post.

He was also a former member of the Sovereign Council of the Order of Malta, having been elected to that post on three occasions across three decades.

For a short period in 2016-17, he also served as Grand Chancellor ad interim of the Order.

The Sliema-born Critien also served as the Order’s custodian of Fort St Angelo, President of the Foundation for the Pilgrimages of the Venerable Langue of Italy and Curator of the Order’s art collections.

The Order of Malta announced his passing on Saturday. Critein died at the order’s Magistral Palace in Rome.

The Lieutenant of the Grand Master, Fra’ John T. Dunlap, acknowledged Critein’s contributions and highlighted his valued service as a member of the Order’s government.