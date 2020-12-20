Chemimart Ltd is the exclusive distributor of a number of perfumes, ideal as a gift for him and her this Christmas. Here are some of them.

The new Idôle L’Intense by Lancome is a chypre floral fragrance for women. Top notes are bitter orange and mandarin orange; middle notes are Turkish rose, grasse rose, Egyptian jasmine, jasmine sambac, jasmine and musk; base notes are acácia, cashmere wood, patchouli, Madagascar vanilla, cedar and sandalwood.

Another new perfume by Yves Saint Laurent, Libre Intense, is an oriental Fougère fragrance for women. Top notes are lavender, mandarin orange and bergamot; middle notes are lavender, Tunisian orange blossom, orchid and jasmine sambac; while base notes are Madagascar vanilla, tonka bean, ambergris and vetiver.

Serpent Bohème by Boucheron is named after a collection of gold and diamond jewellery dedicated to the iconic Boucheron snake, a protective animal and a symbol of eternity. Top notes are mandarin, black currant; middle notes: Turkish rose, sambac jasmine, desert rose; and base: labdanum, patchouli, white musk and sandalwood. It is available as a 30, 50 and 90ml eau de parfum.

Armani My Way Eau de Parfum opens with a citrus accord. The hopeful top notes uplift the senses to inspire positivity. Jasmine, tuberose and white flowers are seamlessly blended, illuminating the perfume with delicate hues. Cedarwood and Vanilla intertwine to create a bittersweet base.

Valentino Voce Viva radiates notes of sparkling Calabrian bergamot which encounter mandarin and ginger essences. While a blooming bouquet of white flowers forms the heart of the perfume, crystal moss and vanilla finish it off, evoking woodsy feelings.

The new Legend Eau de Parfum by Montblanc is a leather fragrance for men. Top notes are bergamot and violet leaves; middle notes are woodsy notes, jasmine and magnolia; while base notes are leather and oakmoss.

For more information,contact Chemimart Ltd on 2149 2212.