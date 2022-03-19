France won their first Six Nations title since 2010 by defeating England 25-13 in a superb all-round display at the Stade de France on Saturday.

Victory also gave Les Bleus their first Grand Slam in 12 years and underlined their status as one of the favourites to win next year’s World Cup on home soil.

France led 18-6 at half-time after a dominant opening 40 minutes that featured tries from outside centre Gael Fickou and blindside flanker Francois Cros.

England hit back early in the second half thanks to Freddie Steward’s converted try before France captain Antoine Dupont’s superb score in the 61st minute took his side to the brink of glory.

