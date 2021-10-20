Paris Saint-Germain fans will be banned from travelling to Marseille for Sunday’s Ligue 1 contest after several French matches were marred by violence in recent weeks, the Interior Ministry said Wednesday.
“Away games by the PSG club often disrupt public order” while “certain” Marseille fans “often display violent behaviour,” the ministry said.
