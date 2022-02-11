Ex-Ireland fly-half Ronan Gara said France are “building something special” ahead of next year’s Rugby World Cup before his former side head to Paris in the Six Nations this weekend.

O’Gara, 44, retired in 2013 and now coaches La Rochelle in the French Top 14.

On the Atlantic coast he is in charge of two Les Bleus squad members, No. 8 Gregory Alldritt and prop Uini Atonio, who were also present for November’s impressive victory over New Zealand.

They are set to be key figures for their country before hosting the tournament in a little over 18 months’ time.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta