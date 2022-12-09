Captain of his country for more than a decade, Hugo Lloris will make French national team history on Saturday when he leads the World Cup holders into their quarter-final clash with England, tasked with shutting out his friend and club colleague Harry Kane.

Lloris and England captain Kane have been teammates at Tottenham since 2013, but by then the goalkeeper was already well established as France skipper having first been given the armband by Laurent Blanc in a friendly against the English in November 2010.

That came not long after France’s disastrous World Cup campaign in South Africa, and 12 years on Lloris will win a French record 143rd cap against England at Al Bayt Stadium, overtaking previous record holder Lilian Thuram.

“To achieve that in a career and to stay at the very highest level for 10 to 12 years while hardly ever being injured shows how consistent he has been,” said France assistant coach Guy Stephan this week.

Lloris turns 36 this month and has changed a lot since first becoming captain at international level while playing club football for Lyon.

Click here for full story