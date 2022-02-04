France head coach Fabien Galthie said on Friday he had tested positive for coronavirus, two days before hosting Italy in their Six Nations opener.
Galthie had symptoms on Wednesday before a PCR test a day later and the 52-year-old said manager Raphael Ibanez will take charge of the team for this weekend’s fixture.
“I feel good, I had some small symptoms on Wednesday,” Galthie told AFP.
