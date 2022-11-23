France defender Lucas Hernandez will miss the rest of the defending champions’ World Cup campaign after suffering a knee injury in Tuesday’s opening match against Australia, a source close to Les Bleus told AFP.

The Bayern Munich defender hobbled off in the holders’ 4-1 win over the Socceroos.

His absence comes with coach Didier Deschamps already grappling with a host of key players ruled out of the tournament in Qatar.

The 2018 champions lost star striker Karim Benzema after the Ballon d’Or winner injured his left thigh in training on Saturday.

Also missing are Paul Pogba, N’Golo Kante and Presnel Kimpembe.

