France centre-back Jules Kounde is set to join Barcelona on a five-year deal from Sevilla, according to reports in Spain on Thursday.

Catalan daily Mundo Deportivo said the two clubs have reached an “agreement in principle” over a 50-million-euro ($50.7 million) transfer that includes an extra 10 million in bonuses.

Sport published a front-page photo of the defender entitled “Kounde 2027”, while Madrid daily As reported Sevilla and Barcelona completed a deal on Wednesday “while waiting to make it official”.

An agreement between Chelsea and Sevilla appeared to be close last weekend, but Spanish media underlined the key role played by Barca coach Xavi Hernandez in the impending arrival of Kounde.

Click here for full story