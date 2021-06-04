Paris police on Friday detained Russian tennis player Yana Sizikova over the suspected fixing of a doubles match at the French Open last year, a police and legal source told AFP.

Sizikova, 26, who is ranked 101st in the women’s doubles rankings, was detained on Thursday night at the end of a match in this year’s tournament, the sources said on condition of anonymity.

Le Parisien newspaper, which first reported the arrest, said that she was arrested after she came out of her post-match massage. Her hotel room was also searched, it added.

