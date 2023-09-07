Aurelien Tchouameni’s superb strike set France up for a comfortable 2-0 win over Ireland in a Euro 2024 qualifier on Thursday as Les Bleus took a big step towards securing a spot at next year’s finals in Germany.

Real Madrid midfielder Tchouameni opened the scoring with a stunning first-time hit into the far corner in the 19th minute on a steamy night in Paris, and substitute Marcus Thuram increased the lead just after half-time.

Last year’s beaten World Cup finalists have a maximum 15 points and have yet to concede a goal after five matches in qualifying Group B, which they lead by a massive nine points from both the Netherlands and Greece.

More details on SportsDesk.