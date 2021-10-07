France will take to the field for Thursday’s Nations League semi-final against Belgium in Turin with something to prove following their shock early exit from Euro 2020.

World champions France were among the favourites to win the summer’s European Championship but failed to set the tournament alight despite having a squad packed with world-class talent.

Their elimination on penalties at the hands of Switzerland in the last 16 — after leading 3-1 with 15 minutes of normal time remaining — was a particular shock, and led to some fallout within the French camp.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta