Losing finalists France on Monday became the last team to leave the World Cup as FIFA announced that the Qatar tournament attracted more than 3.4 million spectators, making it one of the most watched ever.

The French team left their hotel to fly back to France following their defeat on penalties by Argentina on Sunday in one of the most acclaimed World Cup finals ever.

Coach Didier Deschamps said the manner of his side's defeat, after twice fighting back to level scores 3-3 at the end of extra time, had been "cruel". He refused to give an immediate answer on his own future.

The final was a crowning glory for what FIFA president Gianni Infantino described as the "best ever" World Cup.

As Doha began a post-World Cup cleanup, starting to take away the tens of thousands of crowd barriers around the city's streets, the world body said the 29-day tournament had attracted more than 3.4 million spectators.

