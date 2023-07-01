French international striker Marcus Thuram signed for Inter Milan on a free transfer on Saturday, the Serie A club announced.

Son of 1998 World Cup winner Lilian Thuram, the 25-year-old signed a five-year deal with last season’s Champions League finalists worth a reported 6.5 million euros ($7.1 million) a season.

Inter secured his services on the back of his most successful season for Bundesliga side Borussia Moenchengladbach in which he scored 13 goals — he became a free agent at the end of the campaign.

