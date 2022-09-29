Thierry Henry believes the time taken to reach decisions using VAR is killing the “joy” of football.

Henry, a World Cup winner with France in 1998, said Wednesday he had no problems with the technology in principle but was frustrated by the speed of reviews compared to other sports.

The 45-year-old, Arsenal’s record goal-scorer, thinks that VAR is causing fresh controversies and not reducing arguments about refereeing decisions.

“In football we’re still behind, we have so much to learn,” Henry told the Leaders Week sport business conference in London.

“What I can see in American football, in rugby, in cricket or whatever it is, tennis, it’s instant.”

