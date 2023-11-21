Captain Kylian Mbappe was given a rest from the starting line-up as France came from behind to draw 2-2 in Greece in their final Euro 2024 qualifier on Tuesday.

Last year’s World Cup runners-up had already secured a spot at the upcoming finals in Germany as one of the top seeds but were looking to finish with a one hundred percent record from their eight games in Group B.

In the end they needed a powerful long-range strike by Monaco midfielder Youssouf Fofana in the 74th minute to deny Greece, European champions in 2004, the victory.

They might have won it in stoppage time, however, when Kingsley Coman’s deflected cutback appeared to cross the goal-line before spinning back onto the post and out.

However, it was missed by the officials, who had no technology to help them.

