France held off Scotland for a scrappy 20-16 win at Murrafield after a lengthy controversial TMO call not to award the home side a try with the last action of the game on Saturday.

Scotland thought they had snatched victory at the death but the video referee could not find conclusive proof to overturn referee Nic Berry’s on-field call of no try after adjudging the ball not to have been grounded by Rory Darge over the line.

Les Bleus were far from their brilliant best but did enough to ease the pressure on coach Fabien Galthie after a 38-17 thrashing by Ireland on the opening weekend of the championship.

Scotland were left to reflect on letting another opportunity slip by as, on top of the late drama, they also failed to score a point when France were down to 14 men either side of half-time as Uini Antonio was sent to the sin bin.

