France’s sports ministry will host a meeting of security and football officials Monday following the chaos that marred the Champions League final between Liverpool and Real Madrid, as Paris prepares to host the 2024 Olympics.

Sports Minister Amelie Oudea-Castera said they want to identify what went wrong to avoid a repeat of Saturday’s scenes outside Paris’ Stade de France.

The Liverpool club said it has called for an investigation into the treatment of its supporters ahead of the game, when thousands of ticket holders struggled to enter the stadium.

Police used tear gas and pepper spray on fans outside, while others managed to scale fences to access the stadium.

The scenes tarnished the image of the French capital, raising questions about its ability to host sporting events as it gears up for the 2024 sporting showpiece, as well as the 2023 Rugby World Cup.

Oudea-Castera expressed regret that “some supporters who had tickets were not able to access the match”.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta