France is investigating the chaos at last weekend’s Champions League final between Liverpool and Real Madrid, Britain’s top diplomat said on Wednesday, as pressure on the French interior minister grew over the police’s handling.

The mayhem outside the Stade de France stadium ahead of the showpiece event, which saw thousands of Liverpool supporters with tickets struggle to enter and police respond with tear gas, raised questions over the capacity of Paris to host the Olympic Games in 2024.

French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin, who has faced accusations of lying after he blamed the chaos on massive ticket scams, admitted that the organisation could “clearly” have been better.

British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss held a telephone call with her French counterpart Catherine Colonna and said an investigation had been launched.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta