France replaced injured midfielders N’Golo Kante and Corentin Tolisso with Mateo Guendouzi and Adrien Rabiot on Wednesday for this month’s three World Cup qualifiers.

The French Football Federation said Chelsea’s Kante has not “fully recovered” from a left ankle injury while Bayern Munich’s Tolisso was “a suffering a muscular injury in the left calf”.

Les Bleus are top of Group C after three rounds.

