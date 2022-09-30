Aston Villa have confirmed France midfielder Boubacar Kamara will be out of action until after the World Cup with a knee injury.

The 22-year-old, who joined the club in the summer transfer window, was forced off during the first half of Villa’s win over Southampton before the international break.

Further tests confirmed Boubacar, signed from Marseille, had sustained ligament damage which will require a lengthy spell of rehabilitation.

