Anthony Martial scored a rare international goal on Saturday but World Cup holders France stumbled again on their road to the 2022 finals in Qatar, drawing 1-1 with Ukraine in Kiev.

Manchester United forward Martial forced in the equaliser five minutes into the second half to cancel out a superb strike by Mykola Shaparenko for Ukraine, the Euro 2020 quarter-finalists.

It was just Martial’s second goal for his country on the occasion of his 29th cap, with his only previous strike coming in a friendly win in Italy in September 2016.

