France coach Fabien Galthie hailed his side’s heroic defensive effort after a gutsy 13-9 victory over Wales that kept alive dreams of a first Six Nations Grand Slam in 12 years.

The only obstacle to France’s first championship cleansweep for the Holy Grail of rugby union in the northern hemisphere since 2010 is England, who travel to Paris next weekend.

Galthie said the players would celebrate the Welsh win, but then immediately turn their focus to the English challenge ahead.

“What’s important is to win,” Galthie said after watching his team keep Wales tryless in a home Six Nations match for the first time since 2009.

