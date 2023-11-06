Benjamin Pavard will be out of action for at least a month after the France defender suffered a knee injury at the weekend, Inter said on Monday.

Serie A leaders Inter said that Pavard "will have to wear a knee brace for three to four weeks before beginning rehabilitation work" after dislocating a ligament in his left knee in Saturday's 2-1 win at Atalanta.

Inter did not say for how long Pavard would be sidelined but Italian media report that he might not return before the end of the year.

Pavard was stretchered from the field during the win at Atalanta which maintained Inter's two-point lead in Italy's top flight.

