The French women’s football team will play Australia in a Bastille Day friendly leading up to the Women’s World Cup, it was announced on Tuesday. 

Football Australia said they were “delighted” to be hosting France — currently ranked fifth in the world — for their last warm-up game on July 14 in Melbourne. 

Australia and New Zealand are co-hosting the showpiece tournament, which runs from July 20 to August 20. 

