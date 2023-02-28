The French women’s football team will play Australia in a Bastille Day friendly leading up to the Women’s World Cup, it was announced on Tuesday.

Football Australia said they were “delighted” to be hosting France — currently ranked fifth in the world — for their last warm-up game on July 14 in Melbourne.

Australia and New Zealand are co-hosting the showpiece tournament, which runs from July 20 to August 20.

