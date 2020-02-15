An 80-year-old woman in France has become the first person outside of Asia to die after contracting the new coronavirus. The woman, a Chinese tourist from Hubei province, arrived in France on January 16 and was put into hospital quarantine on January 25. French health minister Agnès Buzyn confirmed on Saturday that she had died. More than 1,500 people have died after contracting the highly contagious virus so far, but only four of those deaths have been outside mainland China. Prior to the death in France, the other foreign deaths had been reported in Hong Kong, the Philippines and Japan.

