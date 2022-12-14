France captain Hugo Lloris praised Morocco for their remarkable World Cup run and warned that the holders will face “formidable” opponents in Wednesday’s semi-final showdown.

Morocco are the first African and Arab team ever to make the semi-finals at a World Cup having beaten Spain on penalties and then Portugal in the knockout stage after topping their group ahead of Croatia and Belgium.

“We can only have respect and admiration for what they have done, but nothing happens by chance at this level,” said Lloris, who won a French record 143rd cap in their quarter-final win over England, at Tuesday’s pre-game press conference.

“When a team is capable of beating Belgium, Spain and Portugal, and finish top of their group, it is because they have lots of quality on the field and undoubtedly off it too, in terms of cohesion and team spirit.

“They will be formidable opponents, and on top of that there will be a hostile atmosphere in the stadium.”

