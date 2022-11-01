France defender Presnel Kimpembe has suffered an Achilles injury three weeks away from their first game at the World Cup, his club Paris Saint-Germain announced on Tuesday.

Kimpembe, 27, has already missed seven weeks of action this season due to a thigh issue.

Les Bleus start the defence of their title on November 22 against Australia in Al Wakrah.

“Following a knock, Presnel Kimpembe has discomfort in his right Achilles tendon and will remain for treatment at the training centre,” PSG said in a statement.

