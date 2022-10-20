France international Mike Maignan will be out for at least another 10 days after suffering a new calf injury, AC Milan said on Wednesday.

Goalkeeper Maignan was preparing to make his Milan return after picking up the same injury on international duty last month, meaning he missed both Champions League meetings with Chelsea.

But Milan said the 27-year-old injured his soleus muscle in training on Wednesday and that he would be reassessed in 10 days’ time.

