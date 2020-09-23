France will take in 500 migrant minors from the fire-ravaged Moria camp on the Greek island of Lesbos, 150 more than initially planned, the government said Wednesday.

"France has already made a precise commitment for 350 minors and we are going to make a commitment for 150 more minors", left without shelter following the blaze, European affairs minister Clement Beaune told broadcaster RTL.

The September 8 fire at the sprawling camp, official capacity 3,000 but which has been bursting at the seams trying to provide shelter for some 20,000 people.

There have been a number of offers to take some migrants in but thousands have been left destitute and roughly 9,000 resettled at a new temporary site in Greece.

Several EU states including Austria are refusing point blank to take any Moria survivors.

Beaune said France's offer would mean it would have taken in 1,000 people since the start of the year "in solidarity with Greece".

The humanitarian situation in the camp had even before the fire deteriorated to the extent it has become a symbol of a European asylum system in meltdown, prompting the European Commission to embark on a new strategy for handling migration to the bloc.

The Commission on Wednesday unveiled a "New Pact on Migration and Asylum" which includes a "solidarity mechanism" for the 27 member states to share the burden while setting out proposals for tougher border controls and streamlined procedures for expelling rejected asylum seekers.

EU Home Affairs Commissioner Ylva Johansson wants the 27 member states to share the burden of handling asylum claims from migrants who arrive mostly on the bloc's southern shores in Greece, Italy and Spain and has raised the idea of mandatory sharing.

But some of the bloc's smaller states oppose a mandatory distribution system.

Beaune meanwhile urged Italy to take in the humanitarian vessel Alan Kurdi, currently headed for Marseille with some 130 migrants aboard after they were rescued from the Mediterranean, although he added that France "is ready to do its part."