France’s sports ministry was to host a meeting of security and football officials Monday following the chaos that marred the Champions League final between Liverpool and Real Madrid, seeking to ensure no repeat of the scenes as Paris prepares for the 2024 Olympics.

Sports Minister Amelie Oudea-Castera, speaking ahead of the meeting, again placed responsibility on Liverpool for the mayhem on Saturday but also acknowledged that lessons had to be learned.

The French government has faced a barrage of criticism from press and politicians in the UK over police handling of the match, which saw thousands of Liverpool fans with tickets struggling to enter.

