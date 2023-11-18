Kylian Mbappe scored a hat-trick in France’s record-breaking 14-0 thrashing of 10-man Gibraltar as the Netherlands, Switzerland and Romania booked their places at Euro 2024 on Saturday.

Les Bleus set a new record margin of victory in European qualifying and a national record in a demolition of Gibraltar in Nice.

Ethan Santos’ own goal, Marcus Thuram and 17-year-old Warren Zaire-Emery on his international debut had already put France in command before Santos’ red card on 18 minutes allowed Didier Deschamps’ men to run amok.

