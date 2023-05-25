France star Delphine Cascarino will miss the upcoming Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand after her club Lyon announced on Thursday that she would be out of action “for several months” with a knee injury.

The 26-year-old winger came off in tears in her club’s 1-0 win over Paris Saint-Germain last weekend that saw them clinch the French title.

Lyon said that tests revealed a “partial rupture of the right anterior cruciate ligament” and confirmed she would require surgery.

More details on SportsDesk.