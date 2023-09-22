France scrum-half Antoine Dupont may have broken his jaw in a high tackle that forced him off the pitch in the 96-0 World Cup thrashing of Namibia on Thursday, coach Fabien Galthie said.

The influential Dupont, who had earlier scored a try, left the pitch in Marseille in the 46th-minute nursing his right cheekbone after Johan Deysel made a badly-timed head-on-head tackle and was sent off.

“We have a suspected cracked or fractured jaw. We will wait for scans before moving forward,” said Galthie.

The loss of 26-year-old Dupont, widely regarded as one of the best players in the world, would be a severe blow to host nation France’s chances of winning the Rugby World Cup for the first time.

Read full story on sport.timesofmalta.com