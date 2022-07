France survived a scare to reach the Euro 2022 quarter-finals as Group D winners after a 2-1 victory against Belgium on Thursday.

Corinne Diacre’s side made the perfect start when Kadidiatou Diani headed in from Sakina Karchaoui’s cross after just six minutes.

Janice Cayman grabbed a shock equaliser for underdogs Belgium with a close-range finish in the 36th minute at Rotherham’s New York Stadium.